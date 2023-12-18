(Video) Neville criticises worst Anfield atmosphere he’s ever seen; fans were arrogant

Liverpool fans were able to sit in the top tier of the Anfield Road End for the first time and many expected a louder crowd but Gary Neville was disappointed with what he heard.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former defender said: “The atmosphere was the worst I’ve seen Anfield ever!…

“I’ve always been complimentary of Liverpool fans. It’s the biggest crowd they’ve had here in 60 or 70 years but it’s the quietest crowd I’ve seen in this game.

“I don’t know what was up with them today. I think there was maybe a little bit of overconfidence before the game – people wearing Christmas jumpers with 7-0 on and stuff like that.”

The start of the match was brilliant and we were really on the backs of the Manchester United players but a combination of a negative performance from the away team and a lack of attacking threat, led to a drop.

Fans shouldn’t need chances to get going but everything works together, let’s hope that we learn from this though and that the players and the supporters are better against West Ham and Arsenal.

"The atmosphere was the worst I've seen Anfield ever!"@GNev2 was surprised it was a draw at Anfield but believes Liverpool fans were overconfident 🔴 pic.twitter.com/GeIi6MadO9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 17, 2023

