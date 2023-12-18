‘Unfortunately’ – Andre Onana’s comments after Liverpool’s draw with Man Utd are literally laughable

Liverpool did everything but score against Manchester United yesterday as the game finished goalless at Anfield but Andre Onana has claimed he and his teammates did what they could to win the game.

The result leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side in second place in the Premier League, a point behind Arsenal who defeated Brighton 2-0 at the Emirates earlier in the day, while Erik Ten Hag’s side currently find themselves seventh in the table.

Virgil van Dijk said after the game that United were ‘buzzing with a point’ but Red Devils ‘keeper Onana has dismissed the Dutchman’s comments and claims they’re in fact disappointed with the result.

“Not bad. It could be better because we came here to win,” he summarised the result to beIN SPORTS (via Liverpool Echo).

“We are Manchester United, we didn’t have the result we wanted so we have to keep fighting. Playing for such a big club, you have a big responsibility to try and win every game. We unfortunately didn’t win, but we will keep our head up and look forward to the coming games.

“Of course. We are Manchester United. Why would we start to play the game if you don’t want to win? It’s better if we stay at Carrington [United’s training ground]. If you come here, it is to win. It doesn’t matter who we play, we are one of the best clubs in the world.”

If that was United’s attempt to win the game then we dread to think what it would’ve been like to see them try and hold out for a point

Erik Ten Hag’s side aren’t in the greatest of form at the moment and can be delighted with the stalemate at L4 – even if Onana doesn’t want to admit it.

The majority of the game was played in the visitor’s half with Jurgen Klopp’s side amassing a total of 34 shots while the visitors had just six but we just couldn’t find the back of the net.

After the 7-0 thrashing we inflicted on the Red Devils last term we don’t blame them for adopting a cautious approach but their man between the sticks comment’s are simply bemusing.

Up next for Liverpool is the visit of Arsenal to Anfield. Let’s hope for a better attacking performance as we seek to return to the summit of the Premier League.

