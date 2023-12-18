(Video) talkSPORT pundit fires back at Roy Keane after Virgil van Dijk ‘arrogance’ accusation

Simon Jordan hit back at Roy Keane after the Sky Sports pundit’s criticism of comments from Virgil van Dijk after Liverpool’s 0-0 draw against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Reds skipper suggested that his side were the ‘only’ team ‘trying to win’ at Anfield, with the outspoken Irishman subsequently accusing him of ‘arrogance’ and taking a dig at the Merseyside club’s record of league title since 1990.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan insisted that the Netherlands defender was justified in his comments and suggested that, given his Old Trafford leanings, Keane was simply looking to have a go at United’s arch-rivals.

The 56-year-old said: “Keane has bit back because he’s a United person, a United fan. He’s watching Liverpool and their position in the world against Man United’s position in the world and he’s given it back.

“I don’t think it’s arrogant. I think he’s probably right. It’s a statement of fact – United came not to lose this game. There’s a difference between not to lose a game and to win a game.

“Liverpool came to win a game; it’s a fair observation and I don’t really think there’s anything arrogant about it. I think it’s a mischaracterisation.”

As anyone who’s watched Keane on Sky Sports in recent years will know, he’s never slow to take a swipe at teams and players, and the level-headed Van Dijk refused to get drawn into a war of words with the former United captain over the accusation of ‘arrogance’.

Any neutral observer would surely conclude that Liverpool showed far more attacking intent than their opponents at Anfield yesterday; and had it not been for sloppiness and poor decision-making in the final third, the Reds would likely have won comfortably.

You can view Jordan’s comments below, via talkSPORT on X (formerly Twitter):