(Video) Souness refuses to be critical of Liverpool but explains what they were ‘guilty of’ yesterday

Although Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Manchester United at Anfield yesterday, Graeme Souness has refused to be critical of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Merseysiders dominated proceedings all afternoon at L4 but failed to break the deadlock as Erik Ten Hag’s side defended resolutely to hold out for a point.

Souness, however, who was speaking alongside presenter Jim White and former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan, claims Liverpool were ‘guilty’ of not taking their chances but applauded his former side for doing what they could to win the game.

Virgil van Dijk, who was labelled ‘arrogant’ by Roy Keane as a result, was critical of the visitors in his post-match press conference with him claiming United were ‘buzzing with a point’ and that they showed no intent whatsoever to win the game.

It was a frustrating evening for all involved with Liverpool with the result seeing Klopp’s side drop into second after Arsenal earned maximum points against Brighton earlier in the day.

The Gunners visit Anfield next weekend in what is a huge game for both sides.

Check Souness speaking below via @talkSPORT on X: