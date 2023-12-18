Ex-Liverpool man who Van Dijk dubbed ‘world class’ is now infuriating bosses at his current club

One former Liverpool player is reportedly putting a few noses out of joint at his current club.

According to German outlet DeichStube, senior figures at Werder Bremen are getting tired of Naby Keita’s behaviour, with the 28-year-old reportedly turning up late for team meetings and ducking out of several sponsorship events.

The Guinea midfielder’s cause hasn’t been helped by a continuation of the injury problems which dogged his career at Anfield, with the Reds’ former number 8 playing just three times since his move to the Weserstadion last summer (Transfermarkt).

Having cost Liverpool a then-club record £52.75m when he joined in 2018 (The Athletic), big things would naturally have been expected of Keita at Anfield.

The Guinean did have his moments with the Reds and showed enough quality to be dubbed ‘world-class’ by Virgil van Dijk (LFC official website), but ultimately his time with us was a largely frustrating one as a spate of injuries took their toll.

It must be said, though, that there weren’t any notable off-field issues with the 28-year-old when he was on Merseyside, so it seems a little surprising that he now appears to be infuriating Werder chiefs with some of his behaviour.

Nonetheless, these reports will reinforce the feeling among the Liverpool hierarchy that last summer was the right time to part ways with Keita, with the midfielders who came in during the off-season largely settling in quite well so far at Anfield.

For the Guinea international’s sake, we hope he can revive his career in Bremen and that he’ll learn from any indiscretions away from the pitch.

