‘My biggest problem…’ – Aldridge couldn’t believe ‘crazy’ moment from Liverpool player on Sunday

John Aldridge couldn’t believe one ‘crazy’ decision that Darwin Nunez made during Liverpool’s 0-0 draw against Manchester United on Sunday.

Much like his team in general, the Uruguayan endured a frustrating evening at Anfield, his performance summed up by appealing for a penalty instead of taking a shot on goal when the ball came his way after Andre Onana saved from Luis Diaz in the second half.

In his latest column for the Liverpool Echo, the former Reds striker expressed his concerns over what he’s seen from the 24-year-old not just at the weekend, but in his recent appearances.

Aldridge wrote: “It’s now ten games without a goal for Darwin Nunez in a Liverpool shirt. I expressed my concerns over his inability to stay onside last week and we saw the same problem playing out once again at Anfield during the Manchester United match.

“My biggest problem with Nunez was not this, though, but rather the chance he had after Luis Diaz saw a shot saved by Onana and, instead of shooting, he stopped to appeal for a penalty. That was just an absolutely crazy thing to do in that position. You have got to play to the whistle, that’s one of the first things you are told as a footballer growing up.

“Nunez’s liveliest moment of the match was when he got a booking from the referee, which is not great when you are the man leading the line and expected to deliver big moments. He has zero confidence at the moment and is in desperate need of a goal.”

The second-half moment referenced by Aldridge epitomised the dreadful decision-making of which Liverpool were all too often culpable on Sunday, as well as Nunez’s luckless run ever since he last scored in the Carabao Cup win over Bournemouth seven weeks ago.

It seemed inexplicable that the Reds’ number 9 wouldn’t have a crack at goal when the ball fell to him from Onana’s save, and the howls of frustration from the majority of the 57,000 at Anfield captured how every LFC fan must’ve felt when watching it.

Since his move to Merseyside the summer before last, we’ve seen plenty of the Uruguayan at his best, with displays such as his two-goal salvo off the bench against Newcastle in August demonstrative of the damage he can cause.

The hope is that, whenever Nunez does break his scoring duck, the famine will turn to feast and he’ll quickly make up for lost time with a flurry of goals in quick succession. The sooner that happens, the better.

