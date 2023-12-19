(Video) Alexander-Arnold shows leadership skills in interaction with Liverpool fans

Trent Alexander-Arnold was promoted to Liverpool’s vice captain this summer and he’s really proving to everyone now that he deserves to be in this position.

During our game against Manchester United, our No.66 helped to show why he’s been trusted with this responsibility.

READ MORE: (Video) Curtis Jones throws shirt to Liverpool fans after Anfield draw

The Scouser tried to get the fans inside the stadium to sing louder and make the atmosphere more intimidating for the opponents.

The instant reaction shows the respect that is present, both ways, between our pass master and his supporters.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold interact with the fans (from 8:16) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman