(Video) Sight of four injured players at Anfield shows Liverpool on brink of big boost

Liverpool fans will be aware that we greatly strengthened our squad this summer but some injury concerns have weakened our depth in recent games.

However, ahead of our match with Manchester United, the sighting of Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota – should come as a big boost.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp ranks his leadership group out of 10 for their start to the season

This could provide all the players with extra incentives to try and keep their places, whilst providing Jurgen Klopp the chance for more rotation.

Ahead of a busy part of the season, the return of four key players could be exactly what we need.

You can watch the sighting of Robertson, Thiago, Mac Allister and Jota (from 4:58) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman