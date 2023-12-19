Liverpool’s priority: Reds hoping to beat EPL duo to £60m Bundesliga gem; Klopp’s a big admirer

Liverpool are reportedly striving to fend off two Premier League rivals for a Bundesliga talent who’s viewed as a January priority at Anfield.

According to CaughtOffside, the Reds are ‘working to move ahead of’ Manchester City and Chelsea in the race for Piero Hincapie, with Jurgen Klopp understood to be ‘a big fan’ of the Bayer Leverkusen defender.

While LFC are ‘showing the strongest interest so far’, they’ve yet to make ‘concrete contact’. There’s a belief that Xabi Alonso’s side could ultimately relent if they receive an offer of €70m (£60m) or more, even if they hope to retain him for at least one more season.

The report signs off with the assertion that Liverpool are ‘the main team to watch in this potential transfer battle’.

Hincapie’s prospective suitors were given fresh hope of landing him next month when Florian Plettenberg asserted at the weekend that the 21-year-old is ‘unhappy’ at Leverkusen and ‘open for a new challenge in the winter’.

The Ecuador international has struggled for minutes at the BayArena this season, making just two Bundesliga starts and dependent on the Europa League for the majority of his game-time (Transfermarkt).

His ability to play centrally or on the left-hand side of defence could be a huge selling point for Klopp, who’s seen his backline ravaged by injuries to the likes of Andy Robertson and Joel Matip in the first half of the campaign.

Although the Liverpool manager publicly dismissed the prospect of entering the January market for defensive additions, privately he must feel that a big push is needed next month if the Reds aren’t to be left short in that part of the squad for the remainder of 2023/24.

Hincapie won’t come cheap, but if LFC are prepared to part with £60m or so to get him in, fans’ fears over a lack of depth at the back could be greatly assuaged.

