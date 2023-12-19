(Video) Klopp on the ‘big difference’ in 22-goal attacker from last season

Liverpool fans are feeling a little low after watching our side draw with Manchester United but Jurgen Klopp remains positive about the performances of one man.

Speaking with Ben Foster for Amazon Prime Sport, the German discussed Darwin Nunez: “The big difference between Darwin now and Darwin last year is obviously he’s completely settled, as a person…

“He stays in the games, he’s super positive in and around the game.

“He was a bit aggressive in a little bit the wrong way in the beginning when things don’t go well and he’s completely relaxed in his moment, now he is aggressive but in the right way.”

Some supporters will be worried about the lack of goals in recent weeks from our No.9 but there’s no lack of faith from his manager.

Let’s hope that this is repaid with good performances soon, with no better place to start that with two games at Anfield this week.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Nunez (from 6:11) via Amazon Prime Video Sport on YouTube:

