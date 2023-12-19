(Video) Klopp gleams with Alisson praise; ‘the best goalkeeper in the world’

Jurgen Klopp knows that he has a dressing room full of world stars but there’s certainly a case to be made that none are more consistent or as talented as Alisson Becker.

Speaking with Ben Foster on Amazon Prime Sport, the former ‘keeper said: “How nice is it to know that you’ve got a guy like that standing between the sticks knowing that the fans absolutely love it adore him and then the players in turn just look back and think it’s cool we got Allison?”

To which the German replied: “The craziest thing about Ali is that I would really say and I think as well, he is the best goalkeeper in the world, as a person he’s even better.”

It’s high praise indeed for our No.1 but something that comes as no surprise, as it is abundantly clear in every game the 31-year-old plays.

There appears to be some debate around who the best in the world is but anyone who watches the Brazilian in our net on a regular basis, knows that the argument is quickly solved when you watch him play.

