(Video) Klopp ranks his leadership group out of 10 for their start to the season

This summer saw a lot of change at Anfield and particularly within our leadership inside the dressing room, with Jurgen Klopp giving his verdict on the new lads in the role.

Speaking with Ben Foster for Amazon Prime Sport, the German said: “Only yesterday a meeting with our leadership group and they do extremely well. I had to rate them, I had to rate how they were doing, from 1 to 10, I had to rate them yesterday.

“I gave them an eight, it’s not bad really. Everybody stepped up, so it’s obviously Virgil, Trent, Ali, Robbo and Mo.

“Outstanding personalities, outstanding characters, really smart people.”

Eight isn’t a bad score for Virgil van Dijk and the rest of our leaders but shows room for improvement as we head into a crucial part of the campaign.

Let’s hope that when we get to May it’s a perfect 10 and that they can all be holding some gleaming silverware in their hands.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 8:28) via Amazon Prime Video Sport on YouTube:

