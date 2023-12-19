‘Not a good one…’ – Pep Lijnders confirms latest Liverpool injury blow; will take ‘longer’ time

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has confirmed news of a major injury blow to Reds youngster Ben Doak.

The 40-year-old addressed the media this afternoon ahead of the Carabao Cup clash against West Ham on Wednesday night when he told reporters that the teenage forward will require surgery on a knee injury.

As per Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp’s right-hand man said of the 18-year-old’s body blow: “That’s not a good one. He teared his lateral meniscus, which needs surgery. That one will take [a] longer time.

“He is young, he is a fit guy, he is a positive guy so for sure he will come back stronger, and we need him to come back with the same fire he has with the ball, how he was. He can take time and we will wait for him.”

READ MORE: Klopp and Liverpool set to face 2024 transfer frustration over South American duo

READ MORE: ‘It all suggests…’ – The Athletic journalist crunches the numbers to assess Liverpool’s title chances

This is a devastating blow for Doak, who’d made such promising strides with Liverpool’s first team since the summer, being given five senior appearances this season before his injury setback.

It’s yet another casualty to add to the worryingly top-heavy list of players who are unavailable for the Reds as the unforgiving pre-Christmas fixture schedule takes a further toll.

While there was better news on Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota (LFC official website), it’s gutting to hear of the teenage forward being set for an extended period on the sidelines due to the need for surgery.

It’s never welcome to hear of any player being hit with such a hammer blow, and it’s especially sad for it to happen to a promising youngster whose progress has suddenly been halted in its tracks, with a long road to recovery ahead.

Everyone at Empire of the Kop would like to wish Ben Doak the very best with his upcoming operation, and his comeback will be fantastic to see whenever it happens.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman