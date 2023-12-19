(Video) Gary Lineker weighs in on Van Dijk/Keane negative/arrogant debate

Comments from both Virgil van Dijk and Roy Keane regarding our last match at Anfield have certainly caused a stir and now Gary Lineker has shared his thoughts.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the Match of the Day host said: “we’re talking about Manchester United here like they they’re like they’re a League Two team going to Anfield.”

Seeing as our captain was labelled by the former Manchester United midfielder as ‘arrogant’ for believing that our opponents had no intent to win at Anfield, this is quite a damning backing of our defender’s claim.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Irishman calls anyone else arrogant for believing that his former club showed ambition of victory close to the level of a fourth tier outfit.

You can view Lineker’s comments (from 10:46) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

