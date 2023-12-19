(Video) Melchiot picks between Liverpool and Arsenal for who will win the Premier League

Liverpool and Arsenal are set to not only go head-to-head on the pitch this weekend but also for the Premier League title and Mario Melchiot has shared his thoughts.

Speaking on ESPN, the 47-year-old was asked who is more likely to win the league between the pair and said: “I always question the character of Arsenal and it’s been there for years.

“Last season, I was like, ‘oh, they have to win it’ because of the leading in the points difference. But, oh Liverpool man, they bounce back so well, so I might have to drop to the Liverpool side.”

READ MORE: (Video) Gary Lineker weighs in on Van Dijk/Keane negative/arrogant debate

It seems that the former Wigan defender is reluctant to choose at the moment but has more faith in Jurgen Klopp to deliver the ultimate price.

Let’s hope that this prediction proves to be true and that we can also finish above Manchester City and Aston Villa, come the end of May.

You can watch Melchiot’s comments (from 2:37) via ESPN UK on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman