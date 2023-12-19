‘He’s going to be a beast’ – 40y/o says James Milner was hugely ‘excited’ by one ex-LFC teammate

Ben Foster has revealed which Liverpool player left James Milner hugely ‘excited’ and predicting that he’d become a ‘beast’.

The 40-year-old former England goalkeeper was speaking with Jurgen Klopp in an interview for Amazon Prime Video Sport when he told the manager what he’d heard from the ex-Anfield midfielder, who left the Reds for Brighton on a free transfer during the summer.

Foster said: “I did an interview actually with James Milner about six months ago. I said which player in that Liverpool squad do you get most excited by, has got the most raw talent?

“He said ‘Without a doubt it’s Darwin Nunez’. He said ‘it’s just like we’re waiting for something to click, but when it clicks – wow, he’s going to be a beast’.”

Even though the Uruguay striker is currently in the midst of a 10-match run without a goal, which has led to ex-Liverpool players such as Didi Hamann and John Aldridge voicing concern over his output, he’s a simply explosive forward when at his best.

For Milner – a hugely experienced and consummate professional who’s played alongside the likes of Alan Shearer, David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk – to speak so highly of the 24-year-old is a glowing endorsement of the ceiling that the Reds’ number 9 could still reach.

We’ve every confidence that the ex-Benfica marksman is merely enduring a fallow period and, once that barren streak ends, the goals could flow freely and he’ll be back to his effervescent dynamic best.

You can view Foster’s revelation below (from 5:43), via Amazon Prime Video Sport on YouTube: