‘Crucial days for him now…’ – Sky reporter drops update on Joao Palhinha/Liverpool rumours

Florian Plettenberg posted an update on Joao Palhinha’s future on Monday night, one which might disappoint Liverpool supporters.

The Fulham midfielder has been an ongoing transfer target at Anfield throughout 2023 and continues to be linked with the Reds ahead of the January window, along with Bayern Munich, the club he was on course to join at the end of the summer before the deal fell through.

Taking to X late last night, the Sky Sports Germany reporter stated that the 28-year-old is entering ‘crucial days’ in terms of his future, but Jurgen Klopp’s side were ruled out of the running.

Plettenberg posted: “Understand that Liverpool is definitely not in the race for João Palhinha. He’s not a transfer target in winter / #LFC

“But: Crucial days for him now as many other top clubs want him in January. Talks ongoing. FC Bayern still want to sign a new No. 6. However, internally, he is still considered too expensive.”

This update from Plettenberg, along with an assertion from the Daily Mail on Monday that midfield additions are ‘unlikely’ in January, appears to end any prospect of Liverpool signing Palhinha next month.

If the Reds are to add to their squad during the winter transfer window, the likeliest scenario is that their defence is strengthened, with options in that part of the squad lessened by injuries to Joel Matip and Andy Robertson.

Of course, what happens in our three remaining matches in December could alter the priorities at Anfield ahead of January – a new midfielder may have been bumped up the list after Ryan Gravenberch incurred a hamstring problem in the 0-0 draw against Manchester United on Sunday.

As ever, we trust in Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy to bring in the players who they believe are the right fit for the German’s squad. We just hope that he’s not left short on options for the rest of the season once the window shuts at the end of next month.

