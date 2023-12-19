‘Schmadtke is currently planning…’ – Sky reporter drops big update on Liverpool chief’s future

Florian Plettenberg has dropped a significant update regarding the future of Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke on Tuesday afternoon.

The 59-year-old replaced Julian Ward in the role seven months ago on a ‘short-term contract’ (The Guardian), with varying reports in the meantime as to how long he’ll remain at Anfield.

It seems that the ex-Wolfsburg chief could be on his way out of Merseyside in just over six weeks’ time, according to the Sky Sports Germany reporter.

Plettenberg posted on X (formerly Twitter): “News Jörg Schmadtke: The tendency is that Schmadtke will support Liverpool in the upcoming January transfer window as their Sporting Director. After that, the collaboration is supposed to end.

“All parties value each other and are very satisfied with the project. However, Schmadtke is currently planning to step back / #LFC. Klopp & Schmadtke, still very good friends.”

🔴🆕 X News Jörg Schmadtke: The tendency is that Schmadtke will support Liverpool in the upcoming January transfer window as their Sporting Director. After that, the collaboration is supposed to end. ➡️ All parties value each other and are very satisfied with the project.… pic.twitter.com/Scc6kehjRH — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 19, 2023

Given Plettenberg’s reliability regarding transfer stories and all Germany-related football matters, it now seems quite likely that Liverpool will be looking for yet another sporting director in the near future.

If indeed it is Schmadtke’s intention to step aside once the January transfer window ends, at least that offers clarity to the club’s hierarchy as to his plans, while also giving them ample time to recruit the best possible successor well in advance of next summer’s market.

The upheaval in the sporting director role at Anfield over the last couple of years is in marked contrast to the lengthy and enormously successful reign of Michael Edwards, with the Reds soon having to make a third appointment in that position in less than two years.

If Schmadtke can get even one marquee signing over the line next month before stepping down, on top of delivering a whole new midfield last summer, he can step away from his current post with the satisfaction of a job well done, leaving his successor with a sound platform from which to build.

Ideally whoever comes in to replace him will remain in the job for a sustained length of time so that a sense of continuity can develop over a few years, rather than the role being passed around like a parcel from one year to the next.

