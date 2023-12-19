‘I can’t believe…’ – Shearer shares ‘rotten’ truth about what he saw in Liverpool-Man Utd clash

Like many watching at Anfield or on TV, Alan Shearer was far from impressed by what he saw between Liverpool and Manchester United on Sunday.

The meeting of the two most successful clubs in English football proved to be a damp squib, with a dominant home side unable to find a way past the Red Devils’ low block as the 90+ minutes played out to a scoreless conclusion.

The Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer didn’t mince his words when giving his verdict about the game on The Rest Is Football podcast.

Shearer fumed: “It was a rotten game. I can’t believe I had to watch it live and then sit and watch it again on Match of the Day.

“It was an awful game. The standard was poor. I know Liverpool were the better team and had more chances, more possession, but the standard of forward play from both teams was terrible.

“Both teams actually got into some good positions. Man United twice in the second half, [Rasmus] Hojlund should have scored but missed it.

“It was a really poor game. Man United had to defend, defend, defend; Liverpool just had nothing in attack. It was one of those days yesterday for them where they just couldn’t find the back of the net.”

Let’s face facts – Shearer is speaking the truth with his unforgiving comments about the standard of football on display at Anfield two days ago.

United’s fall from grace since the Alex Ferguson era was evident in their ultra-defensive approach, while Liverpool’s play in the final third of the pitch was miles off the standards we know they can reach, hence the hugely frustrating and anti-climactic fare which was served up.

The Reds had been well below their best against Fulham and Crystal Palace earlier this month but still found a way to win. On Sunday, their performance got what it deserved – a draw and no more.

We’re just hoping that the lethargic display at the weekend will sharpen the minds of Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the visit of Arsenal next Saturday. Quite simply, we can’t afford to be as sloppy and careless when the Premier League leaders come to town as we were against a very beatable United team.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman