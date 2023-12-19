(Video) “Roy, just get a life!” – Phil Thompson hits out at Keane over Van Dijk row

The back and forth between Virgil van Dijk and Roy Keane has created many headlines and now Phil Thompson has had his say on the on-running feud.

Speaking on talkSPORT, our former assistant manager said: “I don’t think he was arrogant, I just think he was giving his opinion, as Roy gives his opinion, as Gary [Neville] gives his opinion. It wasn’t arrogant by any means. I would say it was frustration…

“And for Roy Keane to be talking about arrogance in people… come on, do me a favour.

“And I love Roy…but I played that back and he just kept repeating the word. Roy, just get a life!”

It seems clear that the 69-year-old thinks the former Manchester United midfielder has a fair amount of arrogance himself.

When you pick a fight with the captain of Liverpool though, it’s nice to see that a former holder of the armband has leapt to the defence of it’s current owner.

You can watch Thompson’s comments on Van Dijk and Keane via @talkSPORT on X:

“Roy, just get a life!” 😡🙄 🤫 “Van Dijk wasn’t arrogant! For Roy Keane to be talking about arrogance… do me a favour!”@Phil_Thompson4 slams Roy Keane for calling Van Dijk ‘arrogant’ after #LFC v #MUFC. 👀 pic.twitter.com/6rOgPygr4D — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 19, 2023

