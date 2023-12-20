Carragher is convinced 62-pass Liverpool wizard has played himself into the starting XI v Arsenal

Jamie Carragher is convinced that one Liverpool star has now played his way into the starting line-up for the top-of-the-table Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday.

Curtis Jones helped himself to two goals in the Reds’ 5-1 Carabao Cup thrashing of West Ham tonight, a just reward for his all-round excellent display.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the match, the pundit insisted that Jurgen Klopp ‘has to’ start the 22-year-old against the Gunners at the weekend.

Carragher gushed (via Rousing the Kop): “There is no doubt for me [Jones] has played himself back into Liverpool’s best 11 and he will be playing against Arsenal at 5:30 [on Saturday]. He has to.”

READ MORE: ‘My favourite…’ – Jurgen Klopp is in awe of West Ham magician who won 2 duels tonight

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Santa’s coming early’ – Gakpo’s MOTM presentation to Jones was nothing short of delightful

Quite simply, Jones couldn’t have done any more against West Ham to try and persuade Klopp to keep him in the team for the Arsenal game.

In addition to his two goals, the midfielder completed 62 of his 67 passes (93% success rate) and both of his dribbles, took seven shots, delivered two key passes and won two duels (Sofascore).

Injuries to Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister – along with long-term absentees Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic – presented the 22-year-old with an opportunity tonight, and how he made the most of it.

Jones will be brimming with confidence going into the match against Arsenal, and based on tonight’s display he fully deserves to be in Klopp’s starting XI when the Liverpool team is announced at 4:30 on Saturday evening.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman