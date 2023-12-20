‘Not Wembley!’ – Carragher calls for League Cup reforms in ‘best cup competition’

Jamie Carragher was watching on as the other quarter finals of the Carabao Cup took place on Tuesday night and it led to a proposal on social media from the Scouser.

Taking to his X account, the 45-year-old wrote: ‘#EVEFUL & #CHENEW straight to pens with no extra time, is a much better spectacle than an extra 30 mins of football when players are shattered & terrified of making a mistake. No more extra time in any competitions please 🤞🏻’

‘There is more prestige in winning the FA Cup than the Carabao Cup, but the Carabao is a much better competition. No replays, no extra time, we know the draw right away, & the cup final is not competing with the end of PL season & CL final a week later.’

Replying to a post about scrapping two legs for the semi finals too, the former Red replied: ‘Yes, one off semi at a neutral ground midweek but not Wembley!’

It seems that the ex-No.23 is happy with the way that the EFL Cup now fits in with the schedule in English football but there could still be more tweaks.

With the FA Cup losing its prior held mystique, the chance to win silverware long before the end of the campaign is perfect.

What will upset Jurgen Klopp and his peers though is the need for two legs in the semi-final and if there was a fair way to scrap these and find a stadium that’s free and in a sensible distance from the participants – then this would also be welcomed.

It feels as though the FA Cup holds so much history that meddling with its format will upset a lot of traditionalists but the lesser reputation of the ‘other’ competition means reform will be more widely accepted.

This feels like an interesting point to be made by the man who the tournament three times as a Red.

You can view the posts from Carragher via his X account:

