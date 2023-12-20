Two things on Tuesday may have pushed Liverpool towards decision on Fabio Carvalho loan recall

Amid reports in recent days of Liverpool potentially recalling Fabio Carvalho from his loan spell at RB Leipzig, two things which came to light on Tuesday may have pushed the Reds towards a decision on the player.

With the 21-year-old struggling for game-time in Germany, LFC assistant manager Pep Lijnders urged the club’s hierarchy to ‘find the best solution for him’ so that the youngster can get the minutes that he needs.

The Dutchman also revealed in the same press conference that Ben Doak will require surgery on a knee injury, realistically ruling out the teenager for the rest of this season.

A few hours later, Carvalho had to be content with a mere 12 minutes off the bench in Leipzig’s 1-1 draw away to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga (Sofascore).

If Liverpool hadn’t been certain on whether or not to recall the midfielder/winger from his loan spell in Germany, their mind might well be made up after yesterday’s events.

Carvalho’s cameo against Bremen was his season in microcosm, reduced to a peripheral role and making just a solitary Bundesliga start as the campaign pauses for its winter break. Of his 15 appearances, only one has seen him play for a full 90 minutes (Transfermarkt).

Back at his parent club, Doak’s injury blow leaves no natural right-sided attacking alternative for Mo Salah, who’ll be jetting off to the Africa Cup of Nations next month.

The likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott could possibly deputise in that role during the Egyptian’s absence (Transfermarkt), but Carvalho is arguably a more natural fit, and even having him as a squad player once the 31-year-old is back on Merseyside would be helpful in terms of depth for Jurgen Klopp.

The ex-Fulham youngster still has plenty to prove if he wants to nail down a regular place at Liverpool, but it’s become abundant clear that his loan move to Leipzig isn’t really doing anyone any favours, and having him back at Anfield – even just for January – would be far more beneficial.

The Reds simply must pull the plug on his time in Germany, especially with the Bundesliga now on hiatus until the middle of next month.

