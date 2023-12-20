(Video) Dalglish showcases famous wit with brilliant award acceptance speech

Sir Kenny Dalglish is a legend for Liverpool but after receiving the Lifetime Achievement award at BBC Sports Personality of the Year, it’s even more obvious that he holds the same status in the game as a whole.

During his brilliant acceptance speech that was littered with great moments, the Scot showed off some of his classic wit.

The 72-year-old said: “Thank you very much for the award, present day I’ve got a job at Liverpool as Non-Executive Director. Don’t know what it means, but…!”

It was just another small glimpse into why we all love our King so much, long may he reign and it’s great to see appreciation of this level for a true Anfield icon.

You can watch Dalglish’s speech in full via @BBCSport on X:

"That's the best team I've got." ❤️ Sir Kenny Dalglish pays tribute to his family, before remembering those who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster.#BBCSPOTY pic.twitter.com/wgSxqGnJGz — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 19, 2023

