(Video) Rocket: Dominik Szoboszlai thunderbolt fires Liverpool in front v West Ham

Dominik Szoboszlai produced yet another thunderbolt goal to add to his collection to give Liverpool the lead against West Ham in tonight’s Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Having scored a rocket against Leicester in front of the Kop in the third round, the Hungarian let rip at the other side of Anfield just before the half-hour mark to break the deadlock and make the Reds’ first-half pressure tell on the scoreboard.

The 23-year-old let fly from 30 yards out with a piledriver which gave Alphonse Areola no chance, putting LFC into a richly deserved lead.

You can view Szoboszlai’s goal below, via @SkyFootball on X: