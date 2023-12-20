(Video) ‘Santa’s coming early’ – Gakpo’s MOTM presentation to Jones was nothing short of delightful

Cody Gakpo presented Curtis Jones with the Man of the Match (MOTM) award after Liverpool’s 5-1 win over West Ham in the Carabao Cup tonight, with the inclusion of a short and delightfully wholesome speech.

The 22-year-old grabbed the headlines with two of the Reds’ five goals and an all-round magnificent performance which could see him start against Arsenal on Saturday.

During the post-match presentation, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, the Dutchman handed his teammate the MOTM plaque with a few words of appreciation:

“Santa’s coming early! May I have a quick word – I’m very proud of you. You’re working really hard and nobody sees it because it’s behind closed doors but you deserve all the best. Keep going, brother!”

Jones gratefully accepted the prize and seemed humbled by the praise from Gakpo, with the friendship between the duo made wonderfully clear.

There were so many brilliant performers for Liverpool tonight, perhaps none more so than the two-goal midfield wizard.

You can view Gakpo’s presentation to Jones below, taken from Sky Sports’ match coverage and shared via @TheAnfieldTalk on X: