(Video) Gakpo’s heartfelt speech on giving back to the community will pull at heartstrings

Cody Gakpo is not only a great footballer but clearly a lovely person and this was illustrated in his brilliant words on a recent video.

After visiting Simonsfield Care Home in Anfield with Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez, the Dutchman was asked what it felt like to give back to the community.

The 24-year-old’s response was: “We are on television and we’re working really hard and all these things, but there are people who are not seen, by the public, but they are so important for the structure of everybody who lives in the city, you know?

“And in this case, for the elderly people. To give something back to those people, I think it’s very important to do, to let them know that they are seen by everybody and that we are really grateful for their help.”

It was a beautiful insight into the genuinely nice person that our No.18 is and we can only echo what he has said too.

Jurgen Klopp always speaks about how important it is for his players to be great on and off the pitch, in the former PSV forward we certainly have that.

