(Video) Academy top scorer bags injury time winner in FA Youth Cup for Liverpool

Liverpool fans will have their eyes on cup action as we face West Ham but the youth side had their own drama in the FA Youth Cup, an evening earlier.

With the score locked at 1-1 and the game ticking into the final seconds, Jayden Danns helped book our place in the next round.

Lewis Bower reported on X: ‘Jayden Danns injury time winner to send Liverpool through to the next round of the FA Youth Cup – a goal that secured his brace. The top scorer in the academy this season.’

It’s a great moment for the 17-year-old and the Scouser, who is the son of well-known midfielder Neil Danns, will be hoping to keep up his scoring record.

You can watch Danns’ goal (from 2:23:57) via Fleetwood Town FC on YouTube:

