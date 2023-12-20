(Video) John Barnes on Nunez; ‘got to calm down and make good decisions’

Some Liverpool fans have been voicing their frustrations with Darwin Nunez of late and John Barnes has now shared his thoughts on the forward.

Speaking with The Anfield Wrap, the 60-year-old said: “Darwin Nunez, sometimes you just got to slow down, because at times he’s playing so quickly, all the time, we just got to calm down and make good decisions.

“So, we have to play with our heads, as well as our hearts, but of course the crowd will have a big part to play as well and I’m sure they will play their part”.

This call for our No.9 and supporters to step up their game in the upcoming fixtures will be interesting to see, let’s see who listens to the club icon.

You can watch Barnes’ comments on Nunez (from 20:45) via The Anfield Wrap on YouTube:

