(Video) Curtis Jones casually nutmegs Areola to double dominant Liverpool’s lead

Curtis Jones gave Alphonse Areola a moment the West Ham goalkeeper will want to forget during tonight’s Carabao Cup clash at Anfield.

The Liverpool midfielder was picked out in the penalty area by Darwin Nunez, and from a tight angle the 22-year-old casually slotted the ball through the Frenchman’s legs to double the Reds’ lead and give the scoreboard a more truthful look of how the match has gone, with the visitors yet to even have a shot.

It was a simply brilliant and cheeky finish from the Scouser, who’s been excellent right from kick-off against the Irons.

You can view Jones’ goal below, via @SkyFootball on X: