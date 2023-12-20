(Video) Curtis Jones reveals Oxlade-Chamberlain at Arsenal childhood Christmas dream

Curtis Jones is a mainstay of our midfield today but he’s been at the club a long time now and has played with many different players, despite his young age.

One former teammate is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain but the Scouser revealed how his childhood Christmas dream was to own the same pair of boots as the then Arsenal man.

He went on to explain how that wish came true and went on to say how crazy it was that the 22-year-old then managed to call the former England international his teammate and friend.

This realisation of a dream becoming much more than reality is an inspirational insight into why you should always chase your aspirations.

You can watch Jones talk about Oxlade-Chamberlain (from 4:50) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

