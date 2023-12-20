‘My favourite…’ – Jurgen Klopp is in awe of West Ham magician who won 2 duels tonight

Jurgen Klopp heaped glowing praise on one West Ham player prior to Liverpool’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against the Irons tonight.

The Reds cruised into the last four of the competition with a resounding 5-1 win at Anfield, with Jarrod Bowen’s 77th-minute goal the only moment of cheer for the visiting supporters.

Speaking to Sky Sports before the match, the German shared some very kind words about the £120,000-per-week Hammers forward, who turned 27 today.

Klopp said: “They are good again, through in Europe, it’s really impressive. Injuries issues as well. Playing without [Michail] Antonio, and Bowen steps up in that position – probably my favourite player besides my players – it’s just great what he’s doing and how he develops.”

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Santa’s coming early’ – Gakpo’s MOTM presentation to Jones was nothing short of delightful

READ MORE: One moment from 42-pass Liverpool wizard had Jurgen Klopp applauding with astonishment

West Ham may have lost on both of their visits to Anfield this season, but it’s been a happy hunting ground for Bowen, who netted in each of those defeats for his side.

Aside from his goal, the 27-year-old completed 14 of his 17 passes (82% success rate) and one dribble, won two duels and one tackle, and played one key pass (Sofascore), standing out as his team’s one shining light on a dreadful night for them.

The hero of the Irons’ Europa Conference League final triumph earlier this year has been in fine form again this season, with 11 goals in 21 matches across all competitions, 10 of those strikes coming in the Premier League (Transfermarkt).

Liverpool were reportedly interested in a possible move for Bowen during the autumn (The Athletic); and based on his performance at Anfield and Klopp’s glowing comments, it’d be no surprise if those rumours resurface coming into the January transfer window.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman