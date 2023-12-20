‘A very special person…’ – Jurgen Klopp explains why 28y/o has become a ‘Liverpool legend’

Jurgen Klopp has named one of his former Liverpool player who he loves ‘to bits’ and who, in his eyes, can be regarded as a ‘legend’ of the club.

A year and a half ago, Divock Origi departed the Reds at the end of his contract, subsequently joining AC Milan and spending this season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

The 28-year-old was never a regular starter at Anfield but cemented his place in folklore with the decisive goal in the epic 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semi-finals, and the clincher against Tottenham in the subsequent final.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ ‘Secrets of Success’ podcast, Klopp said of the Belgian: “Divock is a very special person. I love him to bits. I’m not sure how often I apologised to him that he’s not playing more.

“He was a massive part of this team – a massive part of this team – and the team let him feel that. He felt completely comfortably. During the week [in training] one of the most important players we had and during the weekend still, but didn’t play as often as he should have.

“That we had the relationship we had for the long time we worked together was much more up to Divock than to me. I would have understood 1,000% if he would have said at one point ‘Hey boss, it’s a nice spell but it’s not enough, I have to go now’. But he wanted to be part of this incredible club.

“He didn’t get any special treatment, stuff like this he just took it like it was and that made him a Liverpool legend. He will be remembered here forever. We wish him just the best for the rest of his career.”

Whether Origi could be classed a genuine Liverpool ‘legend’ may be open to question, considering that in six full seasons at the club he made just 34 Premier League starts (WhoScored).

However, what’s beyond dispute is that he left a massive legacy from his aforementioned contributions to the Champions League triumph in 2019, as well as his stoppage time winner against Everton five years ago and a crucial late goal to beat Newcastle in the title run-in later that season.

It’s also striking that Klopp pointed out how the Belgian never complained about being unable to hold down a regular starting berth for the Reds, perhaps counting himself unfortunate to be at the club as the same time as when the iconic front three of Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane was at its peak.

Even though Origi has also struggled to nail down a place for both Milan and Forest since his Anfield departure (WhoScored), the spate of injuries to Liverpool’s squad may have some fans wishing he was still here to ease the burden on the current attackers amid Diogo Jota’s month-long layoff and now Ben Doak’s knee surgery.

Nonetheless, the 28-year-old’s name will live on among Reds fans long after he calls time on his career for good. His name is synonymous with the club’s sixth European Cup triumph, and for that we will be forever grateful.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman