Klopp highlights positives from United draw ahead of West Ham cup clash

Liverpool fans may well still be disappointed from the fact that we only managed a 0-0 draw against Manchester United but Jurgen Klopp is looking for the positives.

Writing in the matchday programme (via liverpoolfc.com), our manager said: “The world that we live in is one in which clubs like ourselves have to win every game – this is not a complaint, it is just a reality – so even when we do not beat a team like Manchester United the reaction outside is that it is a setback. Although I know this world and I respect it, as manager it is not one that I can be part of.

“This is why I have spoken about the positives when others wanted to find negatives. I also do the reverse when we are being praised for a result. This is the truth of football. There has to be balance in what you see and how you view it. If everything you think is defined only by the outcome, it would not make too much sense.

READ MORE: (Video) Gakpo’s heartfelt speech on giving back to the community will pull at heartstrings

“So I was definitely able to see the good parts of our performance against United. It was not perfect, of course. Our finishing was not what we would like and there were also times when our decision-making could and should have been better. But so many other of the indicators that I look for from my team were positive.”

It’s a balanced response from the German and shows why we’re lucky to have him at the helm, as he isn’t overreacting for what was a disappointing but not disastrous result.

We have two games this week and if we win both, we will be top of the Premier League, through to the semi-final of the League Cup, progressing well in Europe bypassing the next round and with the FA Cup to come.

READ MORE: (Video) Academy top scorer bags injury time winner in FA Youth Cup for Liverpool

If this is the time to start worrying, then imagine if we actually lose a game – there’s plenty of time to improve this season and we’re already doing exceptionally well.

All we have to do is back the players and believe in the manager, which is our only job to help as much as possible.

If we want a festive period to remember, then two big games and atmospheres at Anfield will play a huge part.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman