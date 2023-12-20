(Video) Liverpool fans will crease as Nunez wears ‘Turkey teeth’ and says ‘how are we?’

Liverpool fans already love our players but when we get the chance to see what they’re like away from football it always endears them to us more, much like this moment with Darwin Nunez.

Featuring in a video for the club’s YouTube channel, our No.9 was handed a pair of ‘Turkey teeth’ as a Christmas present.

After putting the false teeth in his mouth, the Uruguayan was then prompted to utter one of the most Scouse phrases: “How are we?”.

The laughter that followed from Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo and our festive forward will likely be replicated by many others who watch the clip.

You can watch Nunez receive his Scouse present (from 1:49) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

