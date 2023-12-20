‘Moyes will be thinking…’ – Sky pundit suggests Klopp may have handed West Ham pre-game boost

Jamie Redknapp has suggested that Jurgen Klopp may have handed David Moyes and West Ham something of a boost with the Liverpool starting XI for tonight’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Anfield.

The Reds’ line-up shows six changes from the draw against Manchester United on Sunday, with Mo Salah the standout name among those omitted, although the 31-year-old is among the substitutes.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via Liverpool Echo), the ex-LFC midfielder believes that the Irons will be delighted to see that the Egyptian isn’t among the starters tonight.

Redknapp said: “When that team sheet comes in, David Moyes will be thinking, ‘I hope Salah is not playing’. That is the one you would not want to see on the team sheet. He is the difference-maker; he is the one that is going to do something and score a goal from nothing.”

It’s rare to see a Liverpool starting line-up without Salah included, even for cup competitions, although it makes sense for Klopp to drop him to the bench tonight.

The Egyptian is one of just two Reds players (along with Dominik Szoboszlai) to feature in every Premier League game so far this season (WhoScored), and with such a crucial match against Arsenal coming up on Saturday, the manager will want his most potent forward fresh for that showdown.

Klopp may also have one eye towards the period in January when his number 11 will be away at the Africa Cup of Nations, and he may be keen to assess how Harvey Elliott fares as a right-sided attacking option, with a view to possibly using him in that role in the near future.

At least by including Salah among the substitutes, the scope is there to bring him on if needed, but ideally Liverpool will be able to get the job done without needing to call upon their chief goalscorer, so that he’s fully primed to be unleashed on the Gunners at the weekend.

