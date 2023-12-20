Andy Robertson on the ‘honour and a privilege’ to present Dalglish with SPOTY award

Sir Kenny Dalglish was rightly honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award at BBC Sports Personality of the Year and Andy Robertson was handed the pleasure of being involved.

Taking to his X account, the left-back wrote: ‘An honour and a privilege to be part of Sir Kenny’s big night. Congratulations on your lifetime achievement award @kennethdalglish There could be no more worthy recipient. #YNWA’.

There were several former teammates and players of the legendary Scot at the award presentation, alongside several members of his family.

In our No.26 though, he was both the only member of the party to have not played under King Kenny, as well as the solitary representative of the current side.

Being the captain of Scotland, there was an obvious tie for our defender but given the 72-year-old’s current role as Non-Executive Director (something he joked about on stage) – it was right that his longevity was acknowledged with a current player.

You can see that it was clearly a big badge of honour for the full-back to represent Jurgen Klopp’s players at the ‘big night’

You can view the post from Robertson about Dalglish via @andrewrobertso5 on X:

