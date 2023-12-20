(Video) Salah and Jones strike in quick succession as Liverpool pile the misery on West Ham

Mo Salah and Curtis Jones scored in quick succession to exert Liverpool’s complete dominance over West Ham in their Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight.

Shortly after Jarrod Bowen had pulled it back to 3-1, the Egyptian King made the most of the vast expanse of space in front of him to run in on goal and coolly slot past Alphonse Areola.

Just a couple of minutes later, Jones made the most of weak Irons defending to jink his way into the penalty area and score his second of the night, heaping further misery on the east Londoners.

Liverpool have been dominant from the first whistle, and it’s reflected in the scoreboard.

You can view the goals from Salah and Jones below, via @SkyFootball on X:

The pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold 💯

The finish from Mo Salah 💯 pic.twitter.com/B1q9Vh9dij — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 20, 2023