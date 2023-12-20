Theo Squires lauds ‘energetic’ 29-pass Liverpool wiz who’s ‘covering every blade of grass’

Theo Squires singled out one ‘energetic’ Liverpool player for praise during the first half of tonight’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against West Ham.

The Reds dominated the opening 45 minutes and went in at the interval with a deserved lead through Dominik Szoboszlai, and his midfield teammate Curtis Jones also enjoyed a splendid first half at Anfield.

Writing in the Liverpool Echo‘s live matchday blog, the journalist gushed: “Jones is covering every blade of grass in midfield too. Liverpool look so much more energetic when he starts.”

Liverpool have looked far more energetic tonight than in recent matches, and Jones’ performance has summed up the Reds’ dynamism in the first half.

As per Sofascore, he completed 29 of his 32 passes before half-time (91% success rate), took two shots (one on target) and enjoyed 42 touches, while also standing out with an impressive burst from midfield to set up a chance for the equally lively Harvey Elliott.

The 22-year-old hasn’t started a Premier League game since the draw at Manchester City nearly a month ago (WhoScored), but if he can keep up his fine display from the first half (at the time of writing), he might just give Jurgen Klopp food for thought when selecting his line-up for the crucial showdown against Arsenal on Saturday.

