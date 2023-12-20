Liverpool-linked prodigy tells agent to find him a new club; Reds have shown ‘concrete interest’

According to reports from Italy, one rumoured Liverpool transfer target has instructed his agent to find him a new club.

On Tuesday, the print edition of Corriere dello Sport claimed (via Sport Witness) that Kenan Yildiz is disgruntled with the game-time he’s been awarded at Juventus this season and has duly implored his representatives to seek out potential suitors elsewhere.

The report stated that the Serie A outfit should ‘pay attention’ to the Reds, who are believed to have already ‘shown concrete interest’ in the 18-year-old attacker.

Our inclination would be to take this latest development with a pinch of salt, in light of other recent reports indicating that Yildiz’s wish is to remain put in Turin.

The teenager has made six appearances for Juventus so far this term, all in Serie A, but his peripheral status is illustrated by those half-dozen substitute outings accumulating to just 38 minutes (Transfermarkt).

Having come through Bayern Munich’s academy and also played for the Bianconeri, along with winning three senior caps for Euro 2024-bound Turkey, the attacker has had plenty of exposure to elite environments, and that should stand to him as his career develops.

Yildiz was also included in last year’s Next Generation list by The Guardian, who annually publish a set of up-and-coming names to watch out for.

However, a player of his age must surely realise that breaking into the Juventus first team is no mean feat, and certainly not a divine right, so for him to be pushing his agent for a move might come as a red flag to senior figures at Liverpool.

Despite many of the Reds’ current forwards coming in for criticism of late, breaking into Jurgen Klopp’s frontline is still a very tall order for any young player. Hopefully the Turkish prospect realises that if he does end up at Anfield.

