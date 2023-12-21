(Video) Agbonlahor believes there’ll be a winner in ‘big game’ between Liverpool and Arsenal

Gabby Agbonlahor believes that there’ll be a winner in the top-of-the-table Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal on Saturday.

The current top two go head-to-head at Anfield this weekend, although his former club Aston Villa could go to the summit before then if they beat bottom side Sheffield United at home on Friday night.

The 37-year-old was giving his weekend predictions for talkSPORT when he shared his verdict on the clash between the Reds and the Gunners.

Agbonlahor said: “This is a big game. This is a game where Arsenal will look at it and say ‘You know what? We don’t mind a draw. We’ll take the draw and move forward.’

“Liverpool are strong at home. I’m going to go with a Liverpool win. I feel like Arsenal have been amazing this season but Liverpool are starting to get form.

“They’re doing better defensively as well. [Virgil] van Dijk at the back with [Ibrahima] Konate. I’m going to go with a 2-0 Liverpool win.”

If you were to offer that prediction to Jurgen Klopp and any Liverpool fan right now, you can be sure that they’d gleefully take it.

The Reds have a chance to send a massive statement to the rest of the Premier League if they can get one over on current leaders Arsenal, and considering that it wasn’t until last Sunday that our 100% record at Anfield this season was brought to an end, LFC may well be confident of taking all three points.

Although we’ve administered some heavy beatings to the Gunners at home in recent years, Mikel Arteta’s current side are stronger than any of those previous versions, so it’ll take one of our best performances this season to subject them to defeat.

A win and a clean sheet for Liverpool would be as much as any of us could wish for.

You can view Agbonlahor’s prediction below (from 0:50), via talkSPORT on X (formerly Twitter):