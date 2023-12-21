‘Mind games…’ – Carragher swipes back at Neville’s Liverpool dig over Klopp’s Anfield comments

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville are once again going at it on social media, in the wake of comments made by Jurgen Klopp about the atmosphere at Anfield.

The Liverpool manager was critical of a lack of noise from the club’s fans during Wednesday night’s 5-1 win over West Ham, which came three days after the ex-Manchester United defender said that he’d never seen the stadium so quiet as he did for his former side’s goalless draw against the Reds.

Neville took to X on Thursday morning to share a video of Klopp’s remarks, sniping: “Those Liverpool fans having a pop at me about the atmosphere v United are a bit quiet this morning,” along with tagging his fellow Sky Sports pundit.

Carragher duly shot back, tweeting: “All mind games for Saturday! Atmosphere was a bit flat v Man United because we expected to win easily because you lot are so bad……last night was absolutely fine. Jurgen knows all this & the power of Anfield. Compare his results at Anfield with a full stadium to the Covid season!”

Amid the latest instalment of back-and-forth between the two pundits, for Klopp to publicly bemoan the atmosphere at Anfield last night was an unexpected move by the Liverpool manager.

However, if – as Carragher has wryly hinted – it’s a ploy to try and fuel a cacophony of noise for the visit of Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday, it may yet have the desired effect.

When the two sides met on Merseyside a couple of years ago, a touchline feud between the two managers lit the spark for the Reds fans to raise the noise levels considerably, and it hardly seemed a coincidence that we duly went on to win 4-0 over Mikel Arteta’s side.

You can be sure Neville won’t be smiling if a raucous Anfield helps to carry Liverpool to victory at the weekend and make light of his remarks on Sky Sports last Sunday, as well as his prediction of a 2-0 win for the Gunners.

