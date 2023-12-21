(Video) What Joe Gomez appeared to tell Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool’s 5-1 win

For Joe Gomez, the interminable wait goes on.

Liverpool’s longest-serving player is only five appearances away from the 200 mark for the Reds, but he’s yet to score a goal in those eight-and-a-half years. Indeed, the 26-year-old hasn’t netted in 230 senior games at club or international level (Transfermarkt).

The desire for the defender to finally get his name in lights is ever-growing, and he appeared to allude to that in an exchange with Jurgen Klopp following Wednesday night’s 5-1 win over West Ham.

X user Callum Eakins posted a clip from Sky Sports’ match coverage showing Gomez speaking with his manager, with his lips appearing to say ‘I tried, man!”

One thing is for certain – Liverpool fans will erupt whenever our number 2 finally scores his first goal in senior football. Surely this is the season when it happens!

You can view the clip of Gomez and Klopp below, via @CallumEakins2 on X (formerly Twitter):