(Video) Roy Keane almost choked upon hearing Gary Neville’s prediction for Liverpool v Arsenal

Roy Keane almost choked with disbelief when he heard Gary Neville’s prediction for Liverpool’s crucial Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday.

The top two go head-to-head at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp’s side currently one point behind the Gunners, who go in search of a first win at the venue in 11 years.

The ex-Manchester United duo were among the Sky Sports pundits previewing the match for The Overlap, with Neville stating his belief that Mikel Arteta’s side would win 2-0.

Having witnessed his former club hold Liverpool to a 0-0 draw last weekend, though, Keane doesn’t see Arsenal shutting out Liverpool’s attack, as he rather emphatically told Neville: “Liverpool won’t score in two games in a row at home – are you for real? Someone spiked his dinner!”

We can only assume the Irishman was either speaking before last night’s 5-1 drubbing of West Ham in the Carabao Cup, or that he’s focusing purely on Premier League games.

Either way, Reds fans will probably get a kick out of the ex-United captain’s comically disbelieving response to Neville’s prediction, even in the context of his recent haranguing of Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool haven’t been kept scoreless in consecutive top-flight matches at Anfield since March 2021, so it’s understandable why Keane shot down the notion of that happening again on Saturday.

You can view Keane’s reaction below (from 46:39), via The Overlap on YouTube:

