(Video) Mo Salah’s interaction with Danny Ings after Liverpool win was so heartwarming

Mo Salah was delighted to catch up with a former Liverpool teammate following the Reds’ 5-1 win over West Ham on Wednesday night.
The Carabao Cup quarter-final saw Danny Ings come on as a substitute against his old club, and the two forwards played together at Anfield for one season in 2017/18.
The pair were reunited in the tunnel shortly after the full-time whistle last night, with the Egyptian gleefully rubbing the 31-year-old’s hair as they caught up with one another in a heartwarming interaction.
It’s fantastic to see the one-time Liverpool colleagues still getting along so well with each other!
You can view the clip of Salah and Ings below, via @safakadhim87 on X (formerly Twitter):
The Egyptian king 👑 after the game with old friend Danny ings @Carabao_Cup @LFC pic.twitter.com/bPL8LRq9Z3
— safa kadhim 🇮🇶 الحمد لله (@safakadhim87) December 20, 2023