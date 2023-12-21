(Video) Mo Salah’s interaction with Danny Ings after Liverpool win was so heartwarming

Mo Salah was delighted to catch up with a former Liverpool teammate following the Reds’ 5-1 win over West Ham on Wednesday night.

The Carabao Cup quarter-final saw Danny Ings come on as a substitute against his old club, and the two forwards played together at Anfield for one season in 2017/18.

The pair were reunited in the tunnel shortly after the full-time whistle last night, with the Egyptian gleefully rubbing the 31-year-old’s hair as they caught up with one another in a heartwarming interaction.

It’s fantastic to see the one-time Liverpool colleagues still getting along so well with each other!

You can view the clip of Salah and Ings below, via @safakadhim87 on X (formerly Twitter):