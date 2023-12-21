Fulham twice, potentially 3 games v Arsenal: The Liverpool fixtures Salah could miss due to AFCON

January 2024 will have Liverpool fans eagerly anticipating the possibility of new signings during the transfer window, but also dreading the absence of Mo Salah for several fixtures due to his participation with Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Runners-up to Senegal two years ago, when his then-Anfield teammate Sadio Mane helped Senegal to victory, the Pharaohs will again be among the favourites to triumph, meaning that the Reds may have to do without their prolific number 11 for a whole month.

We’ve looked at what LFC games the 31-year-old is in line to miss, depending on how far his nation progress at AFCON in the early weeks of the New Year.

If Egypt are knocked out in the group stage

Salah’s country will have three group fixtures against Mozambique (14 January), Ghana (18 January) and Cape Verde (22 January), and with up to three of those progressing to the quarter-finals, Egypt will be fully expected to come through that quartet and reach the knockout stages.

Liverpool games Salah would miss:

Arsenal (FA Cup, 7 January) to link up with the Egypt squad for pre-AFCON preparation, both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Fulham (most likely 9/10 and 23/24 January), Bournemouth away in the Premier League (21 January).

There may also be the possibility of a replay against the Gunners if their third round clash at the Emirates Stadium is a draw.

If Egypt are knocked out in the round of 16

Should Egypt progress from Group B as expected, they’ll play in the round of 16 over the period of 27-29 January.

Liverpool games Salah would miss:

In addition to those mentioned above, he’d also be likely to miss the Premier League clash at home to his former club Chelsea on 31 January.

If Egypt are knocked out in the quarter-finals

The AFCON quarter-finals take place on 2 and 3 February.

Liverpool games Salah would miss:

In addition to those mentioned above, we can add yet another game against Arsenal, the Premier League clash in north London on 4 February.

If Egypt reach the semi-finals

There’s a third place play-off in AFCON, so if Egypt progress to the last four, they’d be assured of another game after that regardless of their semi-final result. The semis are on 7 February, with the third place match on the 10th and the final on the 11th.

Liverpool games Salah would miss:

In addition to those mentioned above, Salah wouldn’t be back for the visit of Burnley to Anfield on 10 February, while he could also miss an FA Cup fourth round replay earlier that week if Liverpool are involved in one.

How many matches will (and could) Salah miss for Liverpool?

As it stands, Liverpool will have to do without their top scorer for at least four matches, but that number could rapidly rise depending on how far Egypt progress at AFCON, and the Reds in the FA Cup.

Should the Pharaohs get to the final and LFC require replays in the third and fourth rounds of the cup, the 31-year-old would miss as many as nine matches, including three against Arsenal.

For whatever length of time Jurgen Klopp’s side must cope without Salah, the onus will be on his teammates to step up and fill the goalscoring void that he’ll leave once he goes to Africa.

