(Video) One picture-perfect pass from Trent cuts through almost the entire West Ham team

It’s not exactly a closely guarded secret that Trent Alexander-Arnold is a magician with a football at his feet, but even Liverpool fans may have been gasping in awe at the first of his two assists on Wednesday night.

The Reds were 3-1 to the good against West Ham inside the final 10 minutes of their Carabao Cup quarter-final when one glorious ball from the 25-year-old set up Mo Salah to finish in front of the Kop and kill off any lingering hopes the Irons may have had of an unlikely comeback.

Taking possession roughly 30 yards out from his team’s goal, the Scouser pinged a first-time pass down the middle of the pitch, duly taking out almost the entire Hammers team and leaving the Egyptian one-on-one with Alphonse Areola, who could only watch as the ball whistled past him and into the net.

Trent also set up Curtis Jones’ second goal of the night, taking his tally of assists for the season to seven (Transfermarkt), but perhaps none of them were as majestic as the 45-yard pass which played in Salah to do what he does best!

You can view Trent’s assist for the Egyptian King below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):