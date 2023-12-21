(Video) Darwin Nunez screams at the Kop amid Liverpool goal celebrations

Darwin Nunez may currently be in the midst of an 11-match run without a goal, but absolutely nobody can question his passion for the game.

The Liverpool striker enjoyed a strong overall performance without finding the net in the 5-1 win over West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, but he was evidently delighted for his teammates who did get on the scoresheet.

Footage taken from the Kop shows how, amid the celebrations for one of the Reds’ goals last night, the 24-year-old turned towards the crowd and let out a scream of delight, the enjoyment writ large across his face.

Nunez is a rough diamond for sure, but the way in which he plays the game – and how much it means to him to pull on the red shirt – makes it easy to adore the Uruguayan.

You can view the reaction of the Reds’ number 9 below, via @drwnunez on X (formerly Twitter):