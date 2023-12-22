‘I am a big fan’ – Ex-Red says Liverpool should sign ‘underrated’ player in January; would make ‘a big difference’

Jamie Redknapp has named the player Liverpool should be looking to sign in January.

Jurgen Klopp completed the signings of four new midfielders in the summer but there remains a feeling amongst some supporters that another addition is needed in the middle of the park if the Merseysiders are to compete on all four fronts.

Former Liverpool captain Redknapp has named Fulham’s Joao Palhinha as the player Klopp and Co. should be looking to sign during the winter window – labelling the Portugal international as ‘one of the most underrated players’.

“I am a big fan of Palhinha in midfield,” Redknapp told Sky Sports (via Caught Offside).

“I think he is one of the most underrated players.

“The job that he does. If I was Liverpool right now, I would look to get him in my midfield in January. He makes a big difference to any team.”

The 28-year-old has been immense for the Craven Cottage-based outfit since joining from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2022.

He was linked with a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the summer but that move wasn’t completed and he instead remained in the capital.

Liverpool have been linked with the combative midfielder throughout 2023 but Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg confirmed recently that the Reds are not interested in making a move for him in January.

It remains to be seen if we will complete any business in the winter window. Injuries are continuing to mount up in Klopp’s squad, however, but perhaps some loan deals could be struck with our German tactician not usually willing to sign players just to fix temporary problems.

