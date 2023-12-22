(Video) Darwin Nunez looked a lot more effective on the left during the thrashing of West Ham

Darwin Nunez continues to divide the Liverpool fanbase.

Some are starting to lose a bit of patience with the Uruguayan with his inconsistent performances while some say he’s got everything required to shine at Anfield and will soon be firing on all cylinders.

The 24-year-old has been at the club since last summer and still appears to be finding his feet when called upon by Jurgen Klopp.

The former Benfica man has been deployed in a central striker role since joining the club for an initial £65m but was operating on the left wing with Cody Gakpo deputising down the middle during Wednesday night’s 5-1 thrashing of West Ham at Anfield.

Nunez always works his socks off when in the side and his impressive pressing and tenacity was on show against the Hammers with Vladimir Coufal not allowed a second to breathe by our No. 9.

The Uruguay international also registered a decent assist for Curtis Jones in the second half before going agonisingly close to getting himself on the scoresheet with his shot from outside the area striking the post.

He was, however, caught offside on numerous occasions and made the wrong decision at times when in promising positions.

He’s got bags of pace, brilliant movement and we’ve seen already this term that he can be an exceptional finisher.

It remains to be seen where his best position is but he looked sharp on the wing during the week and could be deployed there again tomorrow when Arsenal visit L4.

